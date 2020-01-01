Eddie Izzard switching pronouns to 'girl mode'

Eddie Izzard wants to be referred to using the pronouns "she" and "her" going forward.

The Lego Batman Movie star, who has long worn women's clothing and makeup, previously identified as a transvestite and insisted she would answer to "she" or "he", but now Izzard is settling into a more feminine persona - and would like that to be reflected in her media coverage.

"I'm gender fluid. I just want to be based in girl mode from now on," Izzard told Sky TV's Portrait Artist of the Year show.

"It feels great," she shared of her new identity: "because people just assume that they just know me from before."

Izzard went on to brand her "little transition period" a "positive" step in society, and shared a little advice for viewers, adding: "(You have) one life, live it well."

The new has won Izzard huge praise and support from fans online, with one tweeting: "I woke up to see #EddieIzzard trending and feared the worst. I was delighted to see that she's living her best life."

Another fan posted: "Just watched Portrait Artist of the Year with Eddie Izzard...first public outing as she/her (gender fluid) how refreshing."