Vanessa Morgan's pregnancy written into Riverdale

Art will be imitating life for actress Vanessa Morgan after she has let slip her pregnancy has been written into hit TV series Riverdale.

The star, who plays Toni Topaz in the drama, shared the news with fans on Instagram on Friday as she wrapped filming on season five in Canada, and prepared to welcome her first child.

"Officially on maternity leave!!!!" Morgan announced, alongside a photo of the actress cradling her bulging belly on set.

"Ahh!! Feeling grateful to my showrunner & producers for being so accommodating & writing my pregnancy into the show!" she went on.

"Also proud of my body for allowing me to still work almost 9 months preggo (sic)," Morgan continued, adding: "Now time to have a baby! lol (laugh out loud) Happy Holidays everyone."

The 28-year-old first went public with her baby news in July.

"I do want to keep this chapter of my life private but did want to be the first to share the news," the actress wrote at the time, declaring: "I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January."

Morgan's announcement came days before it was discovered that her husband, Chicago White Sox baseball player Michael Kopech, had quietly filed papers to end their marriage in June. The couple were wed for six months before announcing their plans to divorce.

A representative for the actress previously confirmed Kopech was the father of her unborn child.