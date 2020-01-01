Skylar Astin marks Chanukah with risque photo

Skylar Astin has celebrated the end of the Jewish Festival of Lights by going nude.

The Pitch Perfect star turned up the heat by posing in front of a living room Christmas tree completely naked, holding a present covered in menorah-pattered wrapping paper over his groin to hide his genitals.

"Happy Chanukah," he captioned the cheeky snap.

Astin's girlfriend, Lisa Stelly, indicated she was the person behind the camera for the steamy shot, quipping: "Your photographer is lucky."

She later added: "Mine, mine, mine, mine."

Astin's sister, Brielle Lipstein, had a different reaction to the pic, commenting: "Um..." along with a green vomit emoji.

Stelly, who is Jack Osbourne's ex-wife, and Astin went public with their romance in July, when Stelly shared a photo of her and Astin kissing in the street to her followers.

Astin proudly proclaimed his affection for Stelly soon after, posting a selfie of the pair, with the caption: "I am dating FOUNDER, ENTREPRENEUR, MOTHER, CCO, etc, Lisa Stelly."

33-year-old Stelly is owner and founder of Fancy Sprinkles, a company which creates sprinkles and glitter.

Stelly divorced Osbourne, the father of her three daughters, in March 2019, while Astin also became legally single last year following the breakdown of his three-year marriage to Pitch Perfect co-star Anna Camp.