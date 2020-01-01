New York Film Critics Circle honours the late Chadwick Boseman

The New York Film Critics Circle (The NYFCC) has awarded the late Chadwick Boseman the honour of Best Supporting Actor for his work in Da 5 Bloods.

Founded in 1935, the NYFCC is comprised of over 30 critics from the New York area, who vote on the top films of the year every December, with 2020's winners announced last week.

Boseman, who passed away in August following a hidden battle with colon cancer, portrayed 'Stormin' Norman Earl Holloway in the Spike Lee-directed war drama, one of the last roles to see him on screen before he died. Co-star Delroy Lindo also received a nod from the prestigious group, receiving the Best Actor accolade.

The Circle pronounced Kelly Reichardt's drama, First Cow, Best Picture of 2020. Distributed by A24, First Cow tells the moving story of a friendship between two immigrants living in the United States in 1820.

Chloe Zhao received the gong for Best Director of her film Nomadland, while Never Rarely Sometimes Always, a teen drama, also ranked highly among the critics, with lead Sidney Flanigan picking up Best Actress and writer and director Eliza Hittman earning the title of Best Screenplay.

Meanwhile, Maria Bakalova won Best Supporting Actress for her part in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, in which she played Tutar Sagdiyev, a mockumentary now notorious for embarrassing Rudy Giuliani, former New York mayor and attorney to U.S.leader Donald Trump.