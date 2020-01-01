NEWS Mark Hamill applauds Disney bosses for The Mandalorian finale Newsdesk Share with :





Star Wars icon Mark Hamill is full of praise for Disney bosses' ability to keep The Mandalorian plot twists under wraps.



The season two finale, called The Rescue, premiered on the Disney+ streaming service on Friday, and featured a surprise appearance from a computer-generated image of Luke Skywalker - the character made famous on the big screen by Hamill.



The actor hinted at the cameo in a Twitter post on Friday, asking his followers, "Seen anything good on TV lately?".



He then followed it up with a more detailed post on Saturday, after the news hit headlines.



"The fact that we were able to keep my involvement a secret for over a year with no leaks is nothing less than a miracle," he marvelled. "A real triumph for spoiler-haters everywhere!"



Hamill is no stranger to The Mandalorian - he previously lent his voice to a droid bartender in season one's episode five, titled The Gunslinger, although the small role was uncredited.



The Mandalorian, created by director Jon Favreau, is set five years after the third film in the original George Lucas Star Wars trilogy, 1983's Return of the Jedi, and stars Pedro Pascal as the titular bounty hunter.