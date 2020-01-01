George Clooney has 'direct line to Santa' to keep kids in check during lead-up to Christmas

George Clooney has convinced his kids he's in regular contact with Santa Claus ahead of the holidays.

The 59-year-old Midnight Sky actor shared his genius parenting trick during a virtual interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, revealing how he gets his three-year-old twins Ella and Alexander to behave during the festive period.

“At three years old, you’re just trying to keep your kids in line in general, so I devised a way to get them to behave during this time,” Clooney said of the toddlers, whom he shares with wife Amal Clooney.

Elaborating on his technique, he revealed: “When they’re asleep in the morning – they sleep in the same bedroom – they start to make noises and you can hear the two of them getting at each other, and I stand outside the door and I go ‘Oh hi Santa!’ and then you hear Santa is there and he’s like ‘Ho ho ho!’

“I say, ‘What are you doing here Santa?’ and he says, ‘Oh, I’m just making sure that the kids are being good kids'," Clooney explained, noting that the youngsters fall for his routine every time. “And you can hear them going, ‘We are Santa! We are!’ Then he leaves and they come out and they’re unbelievably well behaved.”

While the method is working a treat at present, the Oscar-winning star is unsure how he's going to cope with future performances during other holiday seasons.

"I’m worried about the Easter bunny, because I’m not quite sure what he sounds like," Clooney quipped.