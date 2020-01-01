Patty Jenkins 'so satisfied' with Wonder Woman 1984 ending

Patty Jenkins feels “so satisfied” that Wonder Woman 1984 has a “pared down” ending compared to its predecessor.

Director Patty says the final cut was taken out of her hands, but insists she got her own way with the sequel and believes it will provoke a far more positive reaction.

“This time around, you know what I loved about it? I love that it has both at the end,” she said in an interview with IGN. “We had a visual effects, a big battle, which I just dug into and had such a blast executing, which I felt so satisfied with. But ultimately the end of the movie is much more pared down. That was really, really fun. No spoilers, there's all kinds of stuff going on, but it was really fun to shape it differently.”

Patty is aware of the strong views surrounding how Wonder Woman ended and agrees with some of the criticism it garnered.

The filmmaker wanted the superhero film starring Gal Gadot to end differently, but the bosses at Warner Bros. had other ideas.

“The original end of the first movie was also smaller but the studio made me change it at the last minute,” she explained. “And so, that's always been a little bit of a bummer that that's the one thing people talk about because I agreed and I told the studio we didn't have time to do it, but it was what it was. I ended up loving it, but it was not the original end of the movie.”

Wonder Woman 1984, directed and co-written by Patty, has been released to select theatres and will be available on streaming service HBO Max in the U.S. on Christmas Day.