Prince Harry and Meghan partner with global food charity

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are teaming up with a global food charity for a new initiative.

The couple has announced the first philanthropic project for their Archewell Foundation will be to fund four community relief centres for World Central Kitchen, an organisation run by chef Jose Andres which provides meals in the wake of natural disasters.

The four buildings will be permanent structures designed to be opened rapidly in the wake of emergencies that can also be used as schools, clinics or community centres as necessary.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a statement: "The health of our communities depends on our ability to connect to our shared humanity.

“When we think about Chef Andres and his incredible team at World Central Kitchen, we're reminded that even during a year of unimaginable hardship, there are so many amazing people willing – and working tirelessly – to support each other. World Central Kitchen inspires us through compassion in action."

Meanwhile, Jose is delighted to have the couple on board to help with the initiative.

“We believe in the healing power of food, and we like to say wherever there's a fight so hungry people may eat, we will be there," he added.

"I have come to know both of them well, and believe that their values are directly aligned with what we stand for at World Central Kitchen.”

Each of the centres will be in areas “disproportionately impacted by hunger and food system challenges” - the first will be built on the Caribbean island of Dominica and is scheduled to be opened early next year. It will be followed by another in Puerto Rico, with the other two locations yet to be announced.

Although it hasn't been disclosed how much Harry and Megan - who have son Archie, 19 months, together - will be putting towards the centres, World Central Kitchen CEO Nate Mook told Bloomberg that each would require an initial investment of at least $50,000 (£37,673) to get started.

The organisation has distributed 50 million meals in 17 countries since it launched in 2010.