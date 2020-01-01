Leslie Odom Jr. was devastated to lose The Trial of the Chicago 7 role

Leslie Odom Jr. was devastated to lose out on a role in The Trial of the Chicago 7.

The 39-year-old shot to fame as Aaron Burr in Lin-Manuel Miranda's hit musical Hamilton, and while he's gone on to star in movies such as Murder on the Orient Express, there was one project he was sorely disappointed to miss out on.

"I really wanted that role in The Trial of the Chicago 7 – that Aaron Sorkin one," Leslie told Entertainment Weekly, adding that he went for the part of Black Panther Party co-founder Bobby Seale. "It was such a great script. And Bobby didn't have a whole lot to do, but there was a chance for him to really make an impression in that film.

"I wrote Aaron a letter and I really was proud of my tape.”

The actor lost out to Watchmen star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and while Leslie went on to star as singer/songwriter Sam Cooke in Regina King's upcoming historical drama One Night in Miami, he still wishes he had been cast in Sorkin's flick.

"But I saw it with Yahya, I thought he did great. And things worked out. I ended up doing One Night in Miami with Regina. But I really wanted that part," Leslie confessed.

One Night in Miami, also starring Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, and Aldis Hodge, is scheduled to be released on Amazon Prime Video on 15 January.