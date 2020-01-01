NEWS Christopher Nolan is a huge fan of Fast & Furious saga Newsdesk Share with :





Christopher Nolan has a confession to make: he's a huge fan of the Fast & Furious movies.



The critically-acclaimed director, who has helmed such blockbusters as Inception, Tenet, and The Dark Knight trilogy, has revealed he has a penchant for the high-octane action-adventure flicks that star Vin Diesel, Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez, and Tyrese Gibson.



“I’m sort of an original recipe (guy),” he said during a recent appearance on MTV's Happy Sad Confused podcast, stating that he preferred The Fast and the Furious, the first film in the saga that was released in 2001 and directed by Rob Cohen.



“I mean the Rob Cohen original. But I’ve got a very soft spot for Tokyo Drift, actually. And then the skill as Justin Lin’s iterations, as they got crazier and bigger and crazier and bigger, they became something else, but something else kind of fun," Nolan added.



And the British filmmaker revealed he was something of a Fast & Furious sequel fan, even if they do keep trying to be bigger than the previous instalments.



"The fun thing about those movies is even as they’ve gotten bigger and bigger and bigger, as sequels have to do, everyone always complains that sequels get bigger but we’re the people making sequels get bigger, we do want them bigger, you don’t want them smaller," Nolan quipped.



The upcoming ninth instalment, F9, is set to be released in May next year.