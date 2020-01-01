Wilmer Valderrama to be a dad

Wilmer Valderrama and his fiancee are celebrating Christmas as parents-to-be.

The That '70s Show and NCIS star rang in 2020 by announcing his engagement to Amanda Pacheco, and now they are closing out the year with baby news.

Posting two photos of the couple, with Amanda going topless under an open jacket to display her growing belly, Wilmer wrote on Instagram: "#ItsJustUs3Now".

The hashtag is an updated version of the one used to go public with their engagement on 1 January, when Wilmer shared: "#ItsJustUsNow".

The couple began dating in the spring of 2019 and had to shelve wedding plans for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When Wilmer and Amanda do tie the knot, it will be the actor's first marriage although he's previously enjoyed high-profile romances with the likes of Demi Lovato, Mandy Moore, and Minka Kelly.

Valderrama and Pacheco were first spotted together while shopping in Los Angeles in April 2019, and then two months later in June, when they attended Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's wedding celebrations in France. Turner was one of the couple's famous friends to cheer their pregnancy announcement, writing: "Yessss," on one of their Instagram posts.