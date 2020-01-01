Oprah Winfrey celebrates 35th anniversary of The Color Purple

Oprah Winfrey took to social media over the weekend to mark 35 years since the release of The Color Purple.

The Steven Spielberg-directed film, in which the star played abused wife Sofia who finally stands up to her husband, scored Winfrey her first Oscar nomination.

Marking the anniversary, the media mogul reflected on how she came to land the role, as she shared two video clips - one from the movie, which also starred Whoopi Goldberg, and one from her hit talk show.

"35 years ago today, #TheColorPurple premiered. I’ve never wanted anything in my life more than I wanted to be in that movie," Winfrey wrote.

"When I read the book the first time, I bought copies to hand them out to people. I told everyone I wanted to be in the movie. It was that deep," she went on.

The 66-year-old recalled: "One faithful morning, @quincyjones saw me on AM Chicago, said I should audition, and the rest is movie history!"

She continued: "So here’s to the powerful messages I still carry from that movie. And for all the moviegoers who still recite this scene to me until this day!"

The Color Purple is based on the Alice Walker novel and was nominated for 11 Academy Awards after its release in December 1985. However, the film did not earn a single trophy, sparking widespread controversy and fuelling allegations of racism directed at the Academy.