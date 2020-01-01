Kelly Clarkson got 'so high' at the dentist she forgot a whole night

Kelly Clarkson once had a really fun night of music, dinner and shopping - but she was "so high" on a mystery medication she can't remember a thing.

The pop star-turned-daytime talk show host was exchanging blackout stories on TV with her guest, actress Kaley Cuoco, when she admitted a tale of her own was "not cool at all" following some painful dental work.

"I was... filling some prescriptions because I had dental work done the day before," Kelly shared on her The Kelly Clarkson Show, "and I looked in my bag and I have all these jewellery boxes, and I'm like, 'What the hell?'"

She recalled: "I (had) five or six big boxes of jewellery in my bag. I'm like, 'Did I rob someone's house? What's happening?'"

The Since U Been Gone hitmaker had no idea how the bling got into her bag, so she called her assistant to see if she could shed any light on the items.

"I'm like, 'Dude do you know whose jewellery I have in my bag?'," she asked.

"And then my assistant proceeds to go, 'Well, we went shopping... After rehearsal with the band, then we went shopping, then we went to dinner'," Kelly went on.

"I had a full night completely with eyes open, walking around, that I don't remember," she groaned.

But that wasn't all she'd forgotten while under the effects of the prescription medication - her bandmembers later reminded her she couldn't even recognise her own hits.

"My band's laughing," she added, "because I had rehearsals with them (that night) for my album and apparently... I was sitting there... going, 'That ain't my song (sic)'. I was so high from the dentist (I didn't recognise my songs)!"

Luckily, the hitmaker can laugh about it all now: "What did the dentist give me?," she quipped, "That's the question. I bought some good jewellery, though."