John Mulaney checks into rehab

Comedian John Mulaney will be spending Christmas and New Year in rehab for drug and alcohol addiction, according to a report.



The former Saturday Night Live star, who has been upfront about his past struggles with substance abuse, checked himself into a treatment facility in Pennsylvania over the weekend.



A source tells the New York Post's Page Six, 38-year-old Mulaney is enrolled in a 60-day programme for alcohol and cocaine addiction.



"John's friends and family are happy that he's finally getting some help and focusing on his health," the insider says.



"His fans know he's struggled in the past with sobriety, he has talked about it openly. Unfortunately he has struggled again during the pandemic.



"He's on board with his recovery, he's not fighting against rehab," they added.



Mulaney, who features in the upcoming fourth season of Netflix's animated comedy Big Mouth, previously revealed he began drinking booze at 13, and soon started dabbling with prescription drugs and cocaine, before embarking on a period of sobriety at the age of 23.



During his 2012 comedy special New in Town, Mulaney revealed that people were often surprised when they discovered he doesn't drink.



"I don't drink," he said. "I used to drink, then I drank too much, and I had to stop. That surprises a lot of audiences because I don't look like someone who used to do anything."