Jamie Foxx, Angela Bassett and more tapped for Disney's Soul Stories podcast

Jamie Foxx, Angela Bassett and Tina Fey are among the stars fronting episodes of Disney's new Soul Stories podcast.

Ahead of the premiere of Pixar's Soul - about a jazz-obsessed music teacher whose body and soul inadvertently become separated - on the Disney+ streaming service on Christmas Day, the show will offer a glimpse behind the scenes of the flick.

Throughout the episodes, which stream on Spotify, co-writer and co-director Kemp Powers chats to the cast, creators and consultants involved in the project to give snippets of behind-the-scenes information prior to the film's release.

Commentators include producer Dana Murray, director Pete Docter, musician Jon Batiste, composers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, and actors Foxx, Bassett, Fey and Phylicia Rashad.

Three episodes are streaming now, with the remainder of the series set to drop on 28 December.