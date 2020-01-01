Margot Robbie hopeful Warner Bros. controversial streaming deal 'will work itself out'

Margot Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley are confident Warner Bros.' will "do right by the storytellers" who work for the studio in the wake of its controversial streaming deal.

Studio bosses announced earlier this month that their entire roster of 2021 movies, including Dune, The Matrix 4, and Margot’s The Suicide Squad, will premiere on streaming service HBO Max at the same time they're released in cinemas.

The news was a shock to many filmmakers, including Dune director Denis Villeneuve and longtime Warner Bros. collaborator Christopher Nolan, who found out the studio's plans on the same day the move was made public.

Robbie has a series of projects in the offing with the Hollywood studio, and her production company LuckyChap Entertainment, which she co-founded with friends Josey McNamara and Sophia Kerr, as well as Tom, also has a deal in place with Warner Bros.

When quizzed about the studio's controversial plan, Ackerley told The Hollywood Reporter that they were not notified of the decision, but the Oscar-nominated actress is hopeful things will work out.

"We know there are people at Warner Bros. whom we have brilliant relationships with that are very talent-friendly and are responsible for the incredible reputation Warner Bros. has had over the past decades as the predominant talent-forward studio," the 30-year-old explained. "We are hopeful that this will work itself out and that Warner Bros. will do right by its storytellers."

The Australian actress is set to reprise her role as comic book anti-hero Harley Quinn in director James Gunn's upcoming blockbuster The Suicide Squad, which is one of the movies set to stream on HBO Max and in cinemas when it's released in August next year.