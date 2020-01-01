Kristen Wiig: 'It's really hard work away from my kids'

Kristen Wiig opened up about the struggles she faces as a working mother in a new interview.

It was announced earlier this year that Kristen and her actor fiance Avi Rothman welcomed twins via a surrogate, and in a chat with her Wonder Woman 1984 co-star Gal Gadot for Harper's Bazaar U.K., she revealed how she deals with the difficulties of having to leave them.

“It’s just really hard to be away... For some of it Avi was sending me videos and I’m like, ‘Why are you doing this? Please stop, you can’t send anymore of these.’ He was like, ‘I just found these.’ I was like, ‘I’m away!' There’s FaceTime, but, you know, they’re one," she said.

Mother-of-two Gal was quick to agree.

“The first time I was away from (daughter) Alma, it was the hardest… The only thing I can tell you is that it’s OK because they won’t remember any of this. Try to forget about it and enjoy the sleep and experience because they won’t remember when you come back. They’ll just be like, ‘Mummy!’ That’s what helped me. It’s getting worse as they grow older," she shared.

Despite the difficulties, Kristen cited her role as a mother as a huge positive in her life.

"Being a mum is a big one," she answered, when Gal asked what empowers her.

"Completing something that you were really scared to do, being nervous to do something and then that feeling you get when you do it," Kristen, 47, continued. "Hopefully I’ll have that feeling after Saturday Night Live. I’m always nervous to do that.”