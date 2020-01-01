NEWS John Krasinski revives Some Good News for Christmas special Newsdesk Share with :





John Krasinski has resurrected his Some Good News online show for a festive special - featuring Dwayne Johnson.



The Jack Ryan star rebooted the YouTube series, which originally launched at the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March, on Sunday night with a Holiday Special, spotlighting good deeds by people across the U.S.



During the episode, Krasinski was joined by Johnson, who dressed up as "Dwanta Claus", to connect with widowed dad Jay Abel.



Abel had previously asked the Jumanji: The Next Level star to give his eBay listings a boost by retweeting his post to help give his children a Christmas they deserved.



The Californian father of two, whose wife died in 2017, had been selling off his prized comic book memorabilia to make ends meet while unemployed during the COVID crisis but Johnson ordered him to shut the listings down.



"Take all of your stuff off of eBay because Dwanta Claus is going to take care of all of that stuff, man," Johnson declared, as he also promised to fulfil the Christmas wish lists for Abel's 11-year-old son and eight-year-old daughter, and invited the family to DC Universe in Southern California once it was safe to do so.



Johnson also promised to send Abel a leather-bound, signed copy of his script for his upcoming Black Adam blockbuster.



"Jay you deserve it all, man," the action star told the struggling dad. "Your story is an inspiration, not only to myself, to Dwanta Clause, but certainly to John, certainly to everybody who hears your story," he went on, adding: "You inspire so many people because the truth is, you represent so many parents around the world who are going through this struggle this Christmas."



And the generosity didn't stop there - Johnson then announced that bosses at FedEx, sponsors of Some Good News will donate $5 million (£3.7 million) to the Toys for Tots holiday gift drive.