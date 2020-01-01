NEWS Simu Liu deletes tweet about co-star Mark Wahlberg's violent past Newsdesk Share with :





Mark Wahlberg's new co-star has defended his decision to remove a tweet criticising the Daddy's Home actor for his violent past.



In 1988, at age 16, Wahlberg was convicted of assaulting two Vietnamese men. Police reports of the incident noted that Wahlberg made "numerous unsolicited racial statements" using horrific and bigoted language. The star was sentenced to three months in prison for his crime, but released after 45 days. Wahlberg has since fought for an official pardon.



In 2018, fellow actor Simu Liu took to Twitter and called the star out on the past violent behaviour, but the pair have now been cast together on Arthur the King. To keep things professional Liu deleted his critical tweet, in a move that has been met with backlash from fans who see him as backing down on his views.



Posting to Instagram to explain his decision, Liu said he still feels the same about Wahlberg's misdeeds, but felt it would be inappropriate to act alongside The Departed star while the tweet remained on social media.



"I deleted a couple of tweets I made regarding the past actions of one of my costars as a gesture of professionalism and to open to door to progressive conversations and (hopefully) positive change (sic)," Liu wrote.



He elaborated: "Obviously it’d be pretty weird to go to work with that tweet still up."



Liu went on to say he still feels strongly about the issue: "I meant what I said in the moment; I was very angry hearing about what happened. But that doesn’t mean I don’t think there’s room to grow and work together to find an opportunity to educate and do some good - which I’m excited to do in addition to shooting the movie."



He added: "Progressive discussion will lead to dialogue, and dialogue will lead to action."