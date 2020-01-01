Matthew Broderick and Nathan Lane to appear during West Bank Cafe telethon

Matthew Broderick and Nathan Lane are among the stars set to participate in a telethon aiming to save famed New York theatre haunt West Bank Cafe.

The virtual event will kick off at 12 pm ET on Christmas Day, with the hope that the fundraiser can raise enough cash to pay off the venue's 2020 debt incurred from the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as paying their 2021 rent "to give them time to get back on their feet".

Rocker Pete Townsend, actress Chita Rivera and presenter Melissa Rivers will also be participating, while actor Al Pacino has loaned his support to the campaign in a statement to the New York Post's Page Six.

"The West Bank Cafe has always meant a great deal to me," he declared, sharing: "It’s right there in the middle of everything on 42nd and 9th and open to everyone. It’s very comforting to know that it’s there."

The Godfather star went on singing the cafe's praises: "The food is always fresh and good, the atmosphere warm and, believe it or not, every night downstairs different acts and mini-plays are performed. To lose a place like that would be a loss for our great city that we would feel."

He added: "To me, it’s a landmark… part of the very few that gives our city identity - low-key, yet New York," and explained: “The ambience of it is just right with those windows open to 42nd. There were nights we would sit in there watching the snow falling outside."

Pacino mused: "There are places that have vibes, the West Bank has a vibe, and the vibe is simple and alive. I hope it hangs in there."