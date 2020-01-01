Margot Robbie: 'Barbie movie will be the thing you didn't know you wanted'

Margot Robbie has teased fans with the premise of her upcoming Barbie movie, saying it will not be what anyone is expecting.

The I, Tonya star and her fellow LuckyChap Entertainment producers, Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara, recently chatted with The Hollywood Reporter about the project, which centres around the Mattel doll.

Declaring that their team aims to be "surprising", Robbie, who will both act in and produce the film, shared: "we like the things that feel a little left of center".

"Something like Barbie where the IP, the name itself, people immediately have an idea of, 'Oh, Margot is playing Barbie, I know what that is'," she mused, adding: "Our goal is to be like, "Whatever you're thinking, we're going to give you something totally different — the thing you didn't know you wanted."

Robbie then went on to mull over the creative avenues the Barbie movie could go down.

"Can we truly honour the IP and the fan base and also surprise people?" she posed, pondering: "Because if we can do all that and provoke a thoughtful conversation, then we're really firing on all cylinders."

The film will be boosted with scriptwriting by actress and director Greta Gerwig and her partner Noah Baumbach, who are known for their offbeat, original storytelling in family dramas like Lady Bird and The Squid and the Whale.

Elsewhere in the interview, McNamara joked that the Barbie movie was the LuckyChap Entertainment's "Everest" for defying expectations.

"As Margot said, you think you know what that movie is with Margot as Barbie, but Greta and Noah have subverted it, and we can't wait to get into that one," he said.