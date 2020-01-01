NEWS Kaley Cuoco: 'I can't be trusted to drink sake!' Newsdesk Share with :





Actress Kaley Cuoco has vowed never to drink sake again after once blacking out when she drank too much of the Japanese rice wine and waking up in her horse riding gear.



The Big Bang Theory star, who is a keen horsewoman married to top equestrian Karl Cook, had spent "all day riding" with her man at a horse show one summer, and after the competition, the couple went out for a "crazy night".



"That's when Kaley learned that we don’t drink sake any more," she told Kelly Clarkson on the popstar's daytime talk show. "I speak in the third person about that night. I was actually with my husband, we weren’t marred at the time then, we were dating.



"And he still married me. This is why he’s a keeper. We had a crazy night and we went and got sushi and there was all this sake."



She's not totally sure what happened after the boozy dinner date but she found herself all ready to saddle up again in her "full riding outfit" the next day.



"I woke up the next morning," she continued. "I'm not kidding, in my full riding outfit, with my tall boots on, hair still in a knot from under my helmet, laying on the couch. I was fully clothed. I said (to Karl), 'What happened?' and he said, 'Sake happened'. And I said, 'I can never drink that again!'"



And she stuck to her word: "I never drank it again... It really got me."