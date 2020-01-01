NEWS M. Night Shyamalan believes his filmmaking is too 'introspective' for a Marvel or DC film Newsdesk Share with :





The 50-year-old director revealed that he has had "many conversations" with the major studios about making a superhero flick but feels that his style behind the camera does not lend itself well to the iconic superhero franchises.



Shyamalan said: "I've had many conversations over the years about many of the superheroes with many of the studios that own them, and how I would wanna approach it.



"And it's one of those things that I think this is my style, if there was ever a situation I mean, I said, 'I did it'. I made my comic book movie, but the minimalism, the insinuating, the not using CGI all of that stuff is a very different language.



"So, whenever we've had those conversations in the past about XYZ person, it's your character or franchise. I get so nervous about like, 'Hey, this is not what you would want me to do to make it very quiet and tiny and introspective.'"



'The Sixth Sense' director admits that he wouldn't want to turn any of his own movies into franchises although he feels that his 2000 thriller 'Unbreakable' lends itself best to a series.



Shyamalan told ComicBook.com: "You never say never but I don't believe I'd ever make a sequel, but the 'Unbreakable' script in its entirety, was essentially three movies.



"When I first outlined it, it was three movies in one go. And I was like, 'This is impossible! I can't write this in two hours.'"