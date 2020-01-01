NEWS Isla Fisher's X-rated jokes were cut from Godmothered Newsdesk Share with :





Isla Fisher is disappointed her X-rated improvised jokes were cut from Godmothered.



The actress plays down-on-her-luck single mother Mackenzie, who is forced to accept the help of Jillian Bell's sprightly godmother-in-training Eleanor, in the new original Disney+ comedy.



The tale is a modern take on Cinderella and sees Eleanor desperately trying to fix Mackenzie's life, as she tries to grieve the death of her husband while raising two children.



However, the Wedding Crashers star, who is married to comedy actor Sacha Baron Cohen, confessed she soon found out that her sense of humour didn't suit the family-friendly movie.



"I must admit that most of the jokes that come to mind most of my time on this planet are filthy, puerile... and not appropriate. So, thank goodness Jillian was able to be so fantastic in a very G-rated way," Isla told CinemaBlend.

And it's not the first time the actress has had her jokes cut from a movie, as she recently revealed she almost divorced her husband after he removed one of her anecdotes from his Borat sequel.



"And I was like, 'Babe, you know, you gotta put this joke back in! This is so funny, it's my favourite joke,'" she told Jimmy Kimmel. "And I'm, like, 'I won't be able to speak to you again unless you put this joke back in!'"



Godmothered is streaming on Disney+ now.