Kristen Wiig was paranoid about spilling Wonder Woman 1984 secrets

Kristen Wiig feared the "Warner Bros. police" would come for her if she told anyone about her audition for Wonder Woman 1984.



The Bridesmaids actress makes her superhero movie debut playing Barbara Minerva/Cheetah alongside Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, and Pedro Pascal in Patty Jenkins follow-up to 2017's Wonder Woman.



In an interview with Gadot for Harper's Bazaar U.K., Wiig revealed she had to sign a non-disclosure agreement just to speak to Jenkins on the phone and when she was invited to fly to London to audition for the job, she had to keep it a strict secret.



"I had to fly to London to do a camera test and read for the part, but I couldn't tell anyone, and I was so paranoid about it," she recalled. "I went by the rules and was like, 'I'm going to London for a thing and I can't talk about it and I'll be back in a few days'. I thought the Warner Bros. police would come knocking on my door."



After she got the part, Wiig admitted to her co-star that she was excited to join the franchise but nervous to be in such a huge movie.



"I loved the first one so much and it was just a dream for me to pack up my stuff and go to London for eight months and know that I was working on this movie, it was such a life-career dream for me," she shared. "I was also nervous about it all too because it's such a big world that I was stepping into and you guys had already established such a great character and tone, the stories of Wonder Woman. I just thought, 'Oh my gosh, I'm going to be in this movie and there are so many fans'. It was so nerve-wracking."



Wonder Woman 1984 is out now.