America Ferrera's baby daughter struggles with new faces

America Ferrera's daughter cries whenever she sees a new face.



The Ugly Betty actress has been quarantining with her husband Ryan Piers Williams and their son Sebastian, two, and seven-month-old daughter Lucia for months, and America has revealed to People her youngest has developed social angst.



"Whenever there is an occasion for a new face, she just bursts into tears," she told the publication. "She doesn't know what to do with new faces. Hopefully she's young enough that this will all start to get better before it can really start to stick with her."



The lockdown has also been tough on mum and dad, but America chooses to focus on the positives, with her adding: "I could never have imagined that we would be growing the family in this circumstance, but it's also been wonderful because it has forced us to to really just spend time as a family of four and really get our rhythm of just being our little family.



"As challenging as the year has been, I think there will be a lot of fond memories of this time of really having to slow down and take the time to be together and sink into family life."