Jamie Dornan: 'My screaming goats drive me crazy'

Jamie Dornan didn't have to dig too deep to research his role as a farmer in new film Wild Mountain Thyme - he oversees chickens, a rabbit, a horse, and three screaming goats at home.

The actor stars opposite Emily Blunt in the movie adaptation of John Patrick Shanley's play Outside Mullingar, and he didn't have to try too hard to look comfortable on camera opposite his four-legged co-stars.

"We have a bit of land," the Fifty Shades of Grey hunk mused, during a recent appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

Speaking from the home he shares in England with composer wife Amelia Warner and their three young daughters, he went on: "I wouldn't say we're a farm. We have animals - we have three goats, five chickens, a rabbit, a horse, and a dog. It's farm-like but not a farm."

Dornan then explained he's fonder of some of his furry friends than others.

"If I crane my eyes, I can see the goats," he sighed.

"They're not my favourite people (sic)," he went on, remarking: "The goats spend their whole lives trying to escape and it gets really troublesome. If I came down (one day) and the goats weren't well, I wouldn't be upset, put it that way."

He added: "They're like no people I've met but they definitely have a proper banshee scream on them. Even when I come to feed them, it escalates. They scream more and more the closer I get to feeding them. It kills me!"