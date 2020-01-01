Hilaria Baldwin wasn't mad at Amy Schumer's underwear photo joke

Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria is sending "much love and light" to Amy Schumer after the comedienne reposted a photo of the lingerie-clad new mum, and jokingly passed it off as her own Christmas card.

Fitness instructor Hilaria stunned Instagram followers on Sunday by showing off her slender figure just three months postpartum, as the brunette beauty held her newborn son Eduardo close.

The picture caught Schumer's eye and she decided to share the snap on her own page, pretending it was a shot of her and her son Gene, 19 months.

"Gene and I wanted to wish everyone a happy holiday season," the blonde Trainwreck star quipped. "Enjoy it with whatever family members are talking to you this year."

Hilaria appeared to be tickled by Schumer's funny post, commenting with laughing-crying emojis, but others took the opportunity to body-shame the mother of five, flooding the page with negative remarks.

The Spanish-born star has since hit back at the criticism, questioning why her postpartum body caused such a backlash.

"Love a good joke - don't think this should have been such a big deal," she captioned an Instagram video. "I'm still 50/50 on whether I should respond, but as we see, I decided to. I'm an advocate for body positivity and inclusivity, which, let's all remember, includes everyone."

In the accompanying footage, Hilaria responds to claims that "moms don't look like" her, insisting, "Some mums do. This mum does. And I am included in the inclusivity. I do look a certain way. This is what I look like. I come from smaller people. I have been a fitness person my entire life. There you go. Period, end of story."

Her pointed message prompted Schumer to delete her post and say "sorry" to Hilaria for poking fun at the situation, but Alec's wife, who is no stranger to social media haters, made it clear she wasn't referring to the actress when she fired back at Instagram trolls.

"Girl, don't even apologize! You always make me laugh," Hilaria responded. "My only intentions were to address some of the not-so-namaste behavior some people went running wild with after. You don't need to take responsibility for their actions. Much love and light xoxo."