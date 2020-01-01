NEWS Taika Waititi bringing Reservoir Dogs spin-off to TV Newsdesk Share with :





Jojo Rabbit filmmaker Taika Waititi is planning to revamp Quentin Tarantino's cult classic Reservoir Dogs for a new TV series.



The director co-wrote the comedy show, Reservation Dogs, with Native American filmmaker Sterlin Harjo, and he will executive produce.



The project revolves around four Native teenagers in rural Oklahoma who spend their days committing crime.



"I am so proud to be a part of something that amplifies indigenous voices and especially proud to be making it with my brother @sterlinharjo," New Zealand film director Taika said.



Reservoir Dogs, which Tarantino wrote and directed, launched the double Oscar winner's career in 1992. It starred numerous actors that Tarantino would work with time and time again, like Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth, Michael Madsen, and is regarded as one of cinema's top rated movies. It follows the story of a criminal gang, and when a simple jewelry heist goes horribly wrong, the surviving members begin to suspect that one of them is a police informant.



Waititi is also currently hard at work on the next Thor movie, Love and Thunder.