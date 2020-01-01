NEWS Simon Cowell returns to judge The X Factor Israel Newsdesk Share with :





Simon Cowell is back in action after spending months recovering from back surgery - he has signed on to judge the Israeli version of The X Factor.



The music mogul, who pulled out of his TV talent shows in the U.K. and U.S. earlier this year after suffering severe injuries in an electric bike accident, will be one of the judges on the fourth season of The X Factor in Israel, which has just begun production.



It will mark the first time Simon will judge a show he created outside the U.K. and U.S.



"Over the years, The X Factor format discovered amazing talents from all over the world, I can't wait to see what Israel have to offer," he says in a statement.



The previous judges on The X Factor Israel, which is hosted by supermodel Bar Refaeli and launched in 2013, have included rapper Subliminal, and singers Ivri Lider and Shiri Maimon.



Simon is currently enjoying a festive break in Barbados with girlfriend Lauren Silverman and their son Eric. He was pictured earlier this week riding a jet ski, proving his back is now much better.