Martin Scorsese looking to rediscover a 'creative impulse' amid the coronavirus pandemic

The 78-year-old director confessed that the global health crisis has taken its toll on his creativity as he works on his latest project, 'Killers of the Flower Moon'.



Martin said: "This Covid, this pandemic, has stopped a creative process. I turned in on myself. Particularly the first couple of months, when we were locked in our houses, it eliminated a lot of distraction."



The legendary filmmaker revealed that he wants to rediscover the creative spark he had when working on 'The Irishman'.



He told Empire magazine: "I have to find a way to get back to a singular creative impulse for my new film they way I had for 'Irishman'. Cut away all the award ceremonies, all that stuff, and get back to being in a room alone with a project and wondering if I can do something again.



"What I mean is I have to go back and find that spark. I don't know if I can. But the pandemic has made it almost obligatory to go and find it. Because everything else is gone, normal life is not there anymore. So what do you have? You have people you love, family, and you hope, a creative spark, and maybe that can be rekindled for a new film."

Scorsese also reflected on the reaction to his Netflix movie 'The Irishman' - a year after it was released.



He said: "I like that people appreciated it. I was very touched by that.



"With 'Irishman', we achieved what I wanted to do. Whether it's great or good or not, I don't know. I know I could watch it."