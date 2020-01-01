NEWS Stars join Prince Charles for Christmas Eve poetry reading Newsdesk Share with :





Former James Bond co-star stars Daniel Craig and Dame Judi Dench have reteamed to join the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall for a reading of festive poem ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas.



The charity reading is to raise awareness for the Actors' Benevolent Fund, and also features Tom Hardy, Dame Maggie Smith, and Joanna Lumley.



Prince Charles, the ABF's patron, kicks off the narration as he opens Clement Clarke Moore’s beloved poem. He and his wife, Camilla, recorded their sections at their Clarence House home in London.



Tom and Joanna also filmed their lines, in a Covid safe way, inside the royal residence.



Sex Education actor Ncuti Gatwa and Dame Penelope Keith, the president of the Actors Benevolent Fund, are a part of the reading too.



The full video will be posted on Clarence House’s social media accounts on Christmas Eve.



Charity the Actors' Benevolent Fund supports actors and stage managers experiencing hardship owing to illness, injury or old age. A spokesperson for the organisation says it has received more applications for help in 2020 than ever before because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.