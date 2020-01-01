Kevin Spacey offers up hope for struggling followers in Christmas Eve message

Disgraced movie star Kevin Spacey has offered up another Christmas Eve message to fans, offering up a note of hope for those struggling.

The former House of Cards actor, who is currently being sued by two men claiming he committed sexual battery in the 1980s, posted a Christmas-themed video to his YouTube channel on Thursday, titled "1-800 XMAS".

In the video, Spacey said: "If you’re standing in a place that you can no longer remain standing, if you’re suffering, if you need need help, if you feel guilt or shame, if you’re struggling with your identity, if your back’s up against the wall, or if you feel that there’s no path for you, whatever your situation, I promise you there is a path."

He went on: "At this time during this holiday and beyond, even if you don’t feel it, there are people out there who understand and who can help, because you are not alone."

Spacey has been out of the public eye since 2017, when his world fell apart following a series of misconduct and sexual assault allegations. The scandal cost him his role in House of Cards and Ridley Scott's film All the Money in the World.