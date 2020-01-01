Emma Corrin was a reader on The Crown before Diana casting

Emma Corrin was brought in as a reader on The Crown before she was cast as Princess Diana.

The British actress was a relative unknown before landing the prestigious role in the fourth season of the Netflix drama. However, casting director Robert Sterne has revealed that Corrin was involved in the programme in a different capacity at first.

Recalling that Emma was acting as a reader opposite the actresses auditioning for the role of Camilla Parker-Bowles in the show, Sterne told Elle magazine: "I usually read in all these meetings, but we decided because it was this major scene that we would get somebody to come in (for Diana)."

He explained: "We asked Emma to come in, not thinking about casting Diana at this point. But as she was reading with these Camillas, all the directors and the showrunner were looking more at her and not at the people playing Camilla - who will remain nameless, of course."

He added: "When we got to thinking about Diana a year later, there she was in my notes."

Emma was later cast as Diana opposite Josh O'Connor as Prince Charles, while Emerald Fennell landed the part of Camilla.