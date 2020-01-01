Hailee Steinfeld: 'Hawkeye character kept me going through coronavirus'

Filming new Marvel series Hawkeye has helped Hailee Steinfeld stay sane during the coronavirus lockdown.

The actress and singer, who plays Kate Bishop opposite Jeremy Renner in the show, admitted filming has been a good distraction during the COVID crisis - and she's glad to be back in front of the cameras.

"I can't wait for people to see how we are interpreting this character through the comics and in our own sort of ways," Steinfeld told Entertainment Tonight.

"Kate is such a bada**, there's no denying that," she went on.

"She's so smart and witty and quick and her physical ability to do so many things is through the roof," the actress contemplated.

Noting she is still developing the character and that she is very excited "to see sort of how we come up with it all", Steinfeld added: "It's really tested me and kept me going through quarantine, I will say. It's given me a reason to stay with it."

In the Marvel comics, Bishop is a member of the Young Avengers - a team of superheroes. She becomes the third character and first female to take the Hawkeye name.

The new Hawkeye show will debut on streaming site Disney+ next year.