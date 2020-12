Jodie Whittaker skipping family Christmas due to Covid-19

Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker won’t be having her usual family Christmas due to her worries over the Covid-19 pandemic.

The British actress usually spends Christmas with her parents in West Yorkshire, England or travels to the U.S. to visit the family of her American husband, Christian Contreras.

However, her cautiousness around Covid means she’s not been planning a major celebration with either family, or the best friends she calls, “lifers”.

“In a normal, non-Covid year,” she tells Britain’s Daily Telegraph newspaper. “I would alternate between a small family Christmas in the UK, then the next year have a massive American Christmas with my husband’s family. And every year me and my six lifers clear our diaries and have another Christmas together. Obviously, we can’t do that this year.”

Explaining her nerves over the coronavirus, and sticking to restrictions, Jodie adds: “I’m pretty anxious anyway, so it (the pandemic) has skyrocketed my paranoia. That worst-case scenario, that I cause someone ill health, I cause them long Covid… I’m a follower of a rule and I need things to be really clear, otherwise it sends me into an apocalyptic panic attack.”