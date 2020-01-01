Viggo Mortensen would love to see 'beautiful' deleted scene in Lord of the Rings

Viggo Mortensen would love to see a memorable deleted scene in an extended edition of The Lord of the Rings.

The actor played Aragorn in Peter Jackson's hugely successful fantasy trilogy, based on J. R. R. Tolkien books, alongside Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Orlando Bloom, Liv Tyler, and Sean Bean.

Mortensen made his debut as the Ranger of the North in 2001's The Fellowship of the Ring and reprised his role for The Two Towers one year later, and finally The Return of the King in 2003.

His character had a love affair with the elf Arwen, played by Tyler, and the 62-year-old revealed there was one scene which further explored their romance that was eventually scrapped by filmmaker Jackson.

"There was a scene that we shot as a sort of memory flashback. It was from the courtship days when he first met Arwen - and we shot it just before we were taking a break so I was clean-shaven and prettied up," he told NME, joking that the costume and make-up department had tried to make him look "as young as possible".

"I had different hair and I was dressed like an elf. It was a scene from the book where they're walking in this flowery meadow. It was a beautiful sequence but obviously it wasn't needed for the movie," Mortensen explained. "I've never seen it but I enjoyed shooting that scene. It'd be nice to see it actually, it's not in the extended editions either."