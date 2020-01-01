NEWS Kurt Russell once stepped in to be shopping mall Santa for son Wyatt Newsdesk Share with :





Kurt Russell once stepped in at the last minute to be Santa in a shopping mall so his son Wyatt Russell wouldn't be disappointed.



The actor and his longtime partner Goldie Hawn recently teamed up to play St. Nick and Mrs. Clause for The Christmas Chronicles sequel on Netflix, and Goldie revealed that Kurt wore the famous red suit years ago to keep his son happy.



Goldie told Parade magazine that she and Kurt took their three kids, Oliver Hudson, Kate Hudson and Wyatt, to a shopping mall to see Father Christmas, only to discover the big man had left for the day, prompting quick-thinking Kurt to find a red suit and sit in Santa's chair instead.



"All he said to Wyatt was, 'What do you want (for Christmas), little boy?'" Goldie recalled.



The Christmas Chronicles writer/director Chris Columbus also revealed he was stunned when he realised Kurt was so committed to giving a realistic portrayal of Santa Claus that he even made up a lengthy back story.



"What's incredible about it is he truly treats it like method acting," the filmmaker shared. "He wrote 200 pages of the back story of Santa Claus - about the mythology, about how he met Mrs. Claus... That is his level of commitment.



"If you talk with him, he's very serious about this. He approaches it as if he were a method actor playing Santa Claus. And that's what got me so excited about the first movie, is that you're given that as a director and you've got to run with it," he added.