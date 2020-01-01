NEWS Rachel Brosnahan: 'I asked Santa for a puppy every year' Newsdesk Share with :





Rachel Brosnahan had the same gift request for Santa Claus every year as a kid - she really wanted a puppy.



The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star was determined to find a pooch as a present under the Christmas tree and she never gave up in her quest.



"I asked Santa for a puppy every year...," she shared in a series of posts on social media. "I wrote so many letters to Santa and I asked for the exact same thing every single year, and never got it. I wanted a puppy so, so, so badly, like every kid you've ever met (sic)."



After a few years of begging notes to Santa failed to produce a pup, Rachel decided to change her strategy slightly.



"I feel like my letters, over time, got slightly more passive aggressive," she admits. "They started out being like, 'I would love a puppy,' and ended with me being like, 'You know, I have actually been very good this year. You can look up my record. I have receipts. And please get me a puppy'."



She has some happier memories of Christmas, though, especially the ones she spent in Britain, thanks to special trips to the theatre to see pantomimes.



"I'm half-British and we spent a lot of time in the U.K. over the holidays," the I'm Your Woman star adds. "I loved going to pantomimes. They're hard to describe (to non-Brits). It's a show or a play they do - there are really familiar ones like Peter Pan or Aladdin, and it's always really over the top... Just trust me, it's a thing and they're great."