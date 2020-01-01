NEWS Phoebe Dynevor: 'I love her coming-of-age story and her sexual awakening' Newsdesk Share with :





Phoebe Dynevor swaps corsets for couture in a new photo shoot for the latest issue of Grazia magazine.



The 25-year-old Bridgerton actress, who plays the show’s lead and heroine Daphne comments: “I love her coming-of-age story and her sexual awakening. I love seeing them female gaze and watching her figure it out for herself. She’s a late bloomer, but it’s not like she can google it.”



Daphne is introduced from the offset as ‘perfectly beautiful’. On meeting Queen Charlotte – played by Golda Rosheuvel – she is referred to as ‘flawless’, and decreed the ‘diamond of the first water’.



She credits an excellent make-up artist and good lighting for pulling her through a seven-month-long shoot, often with six-day weeks and night shoots. But the pressure took its toll. “There is a scene in one episode where Daphne walks down the stairs and everyone is staring at her,” she recalls. “That was one of the hardest scenes to shoot. Everyone has days where they wake up and feel like poo and don’t want to see people, let alone be on camera. It just so happened I was having one of those days then, and felt so out of my comfort zone. Basically, I had a full-blown panic attack.”



Phoebe also revealed that an intimacy coordinator helped plan her sex scenes with the gorgeous Regé-Jean Page. She says: “My first-ever scene was in episode six, where Simon is going down on Daphne,” she laughs. “And it was so great, because it felt safe and fun: you choreograph it like a stunt, or a dance. It’s crazy to me that that hasn’t been there in the past. I’ve done sex scenes before that I can’t believe I did: it was only five or six years ago, but it would not be allowed now.”



Phoebe has been acting for more than a decade. She appeared in BBC serial Waterloo Road, before taking a role opposite Harry Potter’s Rupert Grint in the TV adaptation of Guy Ritchie’s Snatch – ‘it was a bit of a boys’ club’, she says. Then, a run in Darren Star’s creation Younger. But Bridgerton is her biggest role to date. Millions will see her face for the first time. She is prepared, but not necessarily thrilled.

“There is a potential threat in fame,” she says, after consideration. “I don’t like the idea of it. But I’m so proud of what Bridgerton stands for. I couldn’t think of anything else that I would want people to

know me from.”



Luckily, she has a solid role model in her mother, actor Sally Dynevor. Having played Sally Metcalfe née Seddon in Coronation Street since 1986, she has been beamed into millions of people’s homes three nights a week for nigh on 35 years. Phoebe, then, has witnessed first-hand how to walk the tightrope of recognisability. “It was just my mum,” she smiles when I ask if she ever understood her mother’s national fame. “She’s always taken it in her stride, and been very chilled and grateful and humble. Gratitude is the most important thing.”



