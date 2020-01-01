NEWS Patty Jenkins has teased Cheetah's return to 'Wonder Woman' Newsdesk Share with :





The 49-year-old director hosted a Twitter watch party for the release of 'Wonder Woman 1984' and hinted that Kristen Wiig's villainous Cheetah could make a return to the film franchise.



Asked by a fan if we will see Cheetah again in the future, she replied: "We'll just have to see..."



Following the success of the DC movie, Patty confirmed she was officially on board for a third movie with Gal Gadot reprising her role as Wonder Woman / Diana Prince.



Warner Bros. chief Toby Emmerich said in a statement: “As fans around the world continue to embrace Diana Prince, driving the strong opening weekend performance of 'Wonder Woman 1984', we are excited to be able continue her story with our real life Wonder Women – Gal and Patty – who will return to conclude the long-planned theatrical trilogy."



However, the filmmaker also admitted it could be a long time before the movie sees the light of day, especially given the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the movie industry.



Meanwhile, 'Justice League' director Zack Snyder joined in on the watch party to ask Patty a question about the thrilling action sequences throughout the film.



He said: "[I love] the amazing action sequences where Wonder Woman uses her lasso as the main weapon. So, my question is, how did you develop all those cool techniques? What kind of [research and development] did you have to do to figure out how she would use her lasso in combat?"



The director tweeted her reply, writing: "It was fun to find new ways she could use things like the lasso. We did tons of R&D and loved the idea that she found a way to generate enough speed with it the lasso that she could block bullets and create momentum. "Thanks and can't wait to see your [Justice League]!!!"