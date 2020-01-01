Alec Baldwin slams reports questioning wife Hilaria Baldwin’s background

Alec Baldwin has come to the defence of wife Hilaria Baldwin after she was accused of "impersonating a Spanish person".

The online debate started when Twitter user Leni Briscoe took to the site to question Hilaria's fluctuating accent and past claim that she was born in Spain and raised in Boston.

“You have to admire Hilaria Baldwin’s commitment to her decade long grift where she impersonates a Spanish person,” Briscoe wrote, comparing the star to "used coasters with the rings on them and the stains on them".

His posts quickly went viral, prompting Hilaria to take to her Instagram page to admit she was actually born in Boston and that her real name is Hillary.

“I’ve seen chatter online questioning my identity and culture,” she wrote. “This is something I take very seriously and for those who are asking – I’ll reiterate my story as I’ve done many times before.”

“I was born in Boston and grew up spending time with my family between Massachusetts and Spain,” added Hilaria. “My parents and sibling live in Spain and I chose to live here, in the USA.”

According to the New York Post's Page Six gossip column, the star's biography page on her agency’s speakers website states that she “was born in Mallorca, Spain and raised in Boston, Massachusetts.”

However, her actor husband Alec stood by his wife and insisted he "would publicly dump Twitter tomorrow".

“Just a lot of s**t,” the 30 Rock star said on Instagram. “You have to kind of hack your way through the debris of Twitter. Twitter is just a vast orchard of crap. And I have certainly slung some crap in that orchard myself every now and then with things I’ve said. So, that’s not lost on me that I’m guilty of that as well.”