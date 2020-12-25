Josh Brolin is a new dad.

The Avengers: Endgame star's wife Kathryn Brolin gave birth to their second child together, a baby girl, on Christmas Day, and the 52-year-old announced the news on Instagram with a touching post on Sunday.

Sharing a picture of the newborn in a darkened hospital room, he revealed the meaning behind his baby daughter's unusual name.

"Chapel Grace," Josh began, adding two Christmas tree emojis to either side of his baby daughter's name. "Everywhere we have traveled the one place Kathryn and I always found a great solace in were chapels.

"Not being particularly religious but a God feeling has heavily inundated our lives and chapels have always been sanctuaries where we felt connectedly free to gives thanks," the Oscar nominated actor explained. "Chapel Grace is, to us, a manifestation of that celestial feeling that was always felt as we meandered and knelt."

New mum Kathryn also shared the happy news on social media, writing: "Chapel Grace Brolin Born at 6:20 pm on 12/25/20 Our little Christmas evening angel (sic)."

Josh and Kathryn wed in September, 2016, and their daughter, Westlyn Reign, was born in 2018.

Brolin also has two adult children, Eden and Trevor, from his first marriage to Alice Adair.