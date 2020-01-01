Mark Hamill and Billie Lourd remember Carrie Fisher on fourth anniversary of her death

Mark Hamill and Billie Lourd have paid tribute to Carrie Fisher on the fourth anniversary of the Star Wars icon's death.

Fisher died at the age of 60 on 27 December, 2016, after suffering a massive stroke during a flight from London to Los Angeles.

Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker - the onscreen brother of Fisher's character Princess Leia - in the Star Wars films, took to social media as he tweeted a mock-up of the famous end credits of one of the classic sci-fi movies.

"In Loving Memory of our Princess Carrie Fisher," the picture read, with Hamill adding the hashtag: "#AlwaysWithUs.’

The late star's daughter, Lourd, also had her mum in her heart, posting a shot of Fisher and herself shopping in London alongside the caption: "Sending my love and strength to everyone out there that's missing a loved one they've lost. Especially those of you who have lost someone during this crazy year. You're not alone."

The official Star Wars Twitter account also paid tribute to the actress, sharing footage of Fisher as Princess Leia, adding: "In our hearts forever, our Princess, General, and friend."

Fisher died before finishing filming her scenes as General Leia Organa in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, prompting director J.J. Abrams to use old footage of the actress in the movie, as well as enlisting the help of Lourd to play her mother in scenes with other Star Wars characters.