NEWS Carole Baskin working on TV show and memoirs deal Newsdesk Share with :





Tiger King star Carole Baskin is in talks to front her own TV docuseries and write her memoirs.



The big cat conservationist, who runs an animal sanctuary in Florida, rose to fame thanks to her participation in Netflix's Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness series, which documented her feud with former zoo keeper Joe Exotic, who is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for his role in a murder-for-hire plot against his rival.



Now Baskin, who recently competed on reality show Dancing with the Stars, reveals she has been approached for a couple of exciting new projects.



In an end-of-year wrap up email to fans, she wrote: "I'm in negotiations for a TV show series on the work we do to end big cat abuse and to write my memoirs."



It's unclear how much of her story Baskin will be willing to share in her autobiography, as she is also facing scrutiny amid the ongoing mystery surrounding the 1997 disappearance of her ex-husband, Don Lewis.



The story of Don's disappearance, shortly before he was due to head to Costa Rica, was prominently featured in Tiger King, where Exotic alleged Baskin had killed her husband and fed him to her big cats.



Baskin, who had Don legally declared dead in 2002, has vehemently denied the accusations.