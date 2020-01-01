NEWS Tom Cruise to complete filming Mission: Impossible 7 on former military base Newsdesk Share with :





Tom Cruise is to resume filming Mission: Impossible 7 on a former military base in the U.K.



Production on the seventh instalment in the spy thriller franchise, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, has been hit by several issues relating to the global health crisis, with filming halted on a number of occasions due to positive cases of the virus among the crew.



Cruise hit headlines earlier this month after an explosive rant at two workers who broke strict on-set Covid-19 protocols by not socially distancing, and now he's taken action to ensure filming can finish on the highly-anticipated blockbuster.



The 58-year-old is believed to be spending millions moving production to Longcross Film Studios, a former Ministry of Defence tank testing site, in Surrey instead, according to British newspaper The Sun.



Variety has confirmed that Cruise is back in the U.K. following a Christmas break in the U.S. and editors believe that the film is expected to complete principal photography at Longcross, which has previously been used for films such as Skyfall and Guardians of the Galaxy.



Although the film studio falls within the Tier 4 restrictions in the U.K., the production - which also stars Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, and Rebecca Ferguson - is allowed to continue under strict Covid-19 protocols.



Cruise was embroiled in controversy recently when he launched into a blistering tirade when he spotted two assistants huddled around a monitor, watching playback, ignoring social distancing rules he had helped to enforce to keep cast and crew members safe.



"If I see you do it again, you’re f**king gone. And if anyone in this crew does it, that’s it," he is heard shouting in the clip obtained by The Sun.