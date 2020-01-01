Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins to reunite for Wonder Woman 3

Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins are to reunite for Wonder Woman 3.

The duo, who first worked together on Wonder Woman back in 2017, will conclude their superhero trilogy with one final instalment after Warner Bros. bosses fast-tracked the project following the recent release of sequel Wonder Woman 1984.

"As fans around the world continue to embrace Diana Prince, driving the strong opening weekend performance of Wonder Woman 1984, we are excited to be able to continue her story with our real life Wonder Women - Gal and Patty - who will return to conclude the long-planned theatrical trilogy," Toby Emmerich, chairman of Warner Bros. Pictures Group, said in a statement.

Gadot will reprise her role as Diana Prince and her superhero alter ego, with Jenkins helming the project, as well as writing the script.

Warner Bros. also said that the third Wonder Woman movie will have a release in cinemas and won't be heading directly to streaming, according to Variety.

The news comes as it was revealed Wonder Woman 1984, the follow-up to 2017's comic book blockbuster, had the biggest three-day opening weekend of any theatrical release since the start of the Covid-19 outbreak in the U.S.

According to Deadline, the movie has raked in $16.7 million (£12.3 million), and $85 million (£63 million) worldwide to date.

It's not yet known when production will begin on the third Wonder Woman instalment, as Gadot and Jenkins have their upcoming Cleopatra project in development at Paramount.

The Israeli actress also took part in reshoots for the Zack Snyder cut of Justice League, set to be released on HBO Max next year, while Jenkins was recently announced as the director of a new Star Wars movie, titled Rogue Squadron, which will hit cinemas in 2023.