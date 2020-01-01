Aubrey Plaza left 'physically and mentally destroyed’ after shooting Black Bear

Aubrey Plaza’s new movie Black Bear was so intense to shoot that she felt “physically and mentally destroyed” at the end of production.

In Lawrence Michael Levine’s mind-bending drama, the Parks and Recreation actress plays Allison, a filmmaker at a creative impasse who seeks solace from her tumultuous past at a rural retreat, only to find that the woods summon her inner demons in intense and surprising ways.

When asked about the most challenging day on set in an interview with CinemaBlend, Aubrey confessed it was hard to single out only one because it was all so tough.

“Every day was a nightmare. I mean, every day presented some kind of ridiculous challenge, and by the end of the shoot, I was just physically and mentally destroyed,” she candidly admitted.

The actress explained there was one particular day that she had been dreading and it came sooner than she expected because of a change in the schedule.

“There’s always that one day that you’re dreading as an actor, that one day where you’re going, ‘That day… that day is not my day,’” she shared. “It’s really hard to pick one. I mean, I guess I would say, that the scene when I’m shooting the movie within the movie, and I’ve got to totally break down into a puddle on the floor. That’s my lowest moment. I think (it) was probably the hardest day, for many reasons. I didn’t know we were shooting it that day. It got bumped up in the schedule, because of rain.”

Black Bear, also starring Christopher Abbott and Sarah Gadon, premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January and is now available in the U.S., while it is scheduled to be released in the U.K. in March.