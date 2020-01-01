Tessa Thompson confirms Michael B. Jordan will direct Creed III

Tessa Thompson has confirmed her Creed co-star Michael B. Jordan has been tapped to direct the third instalment.

It was reported earlier this year that The Wire actor was set to make his big-screen directorial debut with the third instalment in the Creed movie franchise, in addition to reprising his role as Adonis Creed.

And in an interview with MTV News, Thompson reflected on Jordan's recent title of People's Sexiest Man Alive as she said: "I haven't talked to him about it because I'm gonna pretend it hasn't happened. We're gonna make another Creed very soon, and I don't need the sexiest man alive to...you know what I mean, I just don't need it. I don't need any of it. It's too much for me to shoulder. It's too much for me to handle."

She then confirmed he will be helming the next film, by saying: "He is directing the next Creed. It's going to be ammo, I think, for me, when he is engaging with me as a director.

"I'm just going to tell him to dial down the sexiness. But we're not gonna make it until later in the year. So who knows what happens? Another man will be - I don't know if he will still be the Sexiest Man Alive in six months."

Creed III would be the ninth instalment in the overall Rocky franchise, which dates back to the 1976 original starring Sylvester Stallone.

The first Creed movie was released in 2015 with Ryan Coogler as director. The sequel Creed II was released in 2018 and helmed by Steven Caple Jr., with Jordan serving as an executive producer.