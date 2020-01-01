Chrissy Teigen's nose piercing goes wrong

Chrissy Teigen's nose piercing "fell out and healed" the minute it was done because the piercing artist allegedly "did it wrong".

The TV personality, who is currently on holiday with her husband John Legend and their children Luna and Miles in St Barts, told fans that she'd decided to take the plunge and get her nose pierced while she was there.

Sharing a snap of herself with the piercing on Twitter, Chrissy wrote: "So I did this today and it immediately fell out and healed the second she left because she did it wrong lmao (laugh my a*s off).

"Like how do you do it wrong? It's a hole, through the nose. It's like jerry seinfeld's bobsledding joke. It's impossible to do wrong."

As she was inundated with messages from many of her followers, Chrissy later returned to Twitter to follow up her initial post.

"It's out and healed you don't have to keep being a*sholes thanks I'll do it better next time for you I promise!! U sweet little angels never cease to surprise me (sic)," she wrote.

On Monday night, Chrissy threw John a party to celebrate his 42nd birthday and served as host of a "math off" between the All of Me singer and his friend.

"My wife threw a lovely family dinner for my birthday last night. We got dressed up and took a cute pic and then.... MATH!!" John wrote on Instagram besides a snap of a family portrait followed by one of him in his nerdy math-off outfit.